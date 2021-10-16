Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.85.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

