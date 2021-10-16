Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

