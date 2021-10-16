FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.85 billion and $288.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,326,035 coins and its circulating supply is 120,455,699 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.