Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,015,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.