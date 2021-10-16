Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Freehold Royalties traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 48791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.