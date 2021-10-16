Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Frax has a total market cap of $348.27 million and $62.44 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

