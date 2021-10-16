Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

