Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $73,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $492,000.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

