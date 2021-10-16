Franklin Resources Inc. Has $59.06 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $59,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 62.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.