Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 1,897,082 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,897,082 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

