Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 334,124 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 318.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $80,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 13.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Five9 by 6.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,812,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,351,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

