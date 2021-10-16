Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 328,110 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Asana worth $76,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

