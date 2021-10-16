Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 277,906 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $61,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

