Fmr LLC Sells 399,897 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,897 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $156,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.