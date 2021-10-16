Fmr LLC Sells 1,429,455 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429,455 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $167,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $247.40 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

