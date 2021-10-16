Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Mattel worth $193,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 439,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

