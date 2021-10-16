Fmr LLC Raises Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Shattuck Labs worth $182,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STTK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $19.33 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $814.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

