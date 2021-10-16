Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 6,949,879 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,949,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,272,000. Fmr LLC owned 10.53% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,797,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,364,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.80 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

