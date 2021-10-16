Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 3,472,522 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,472,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $36.33 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

