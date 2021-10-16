First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter.

