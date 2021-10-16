First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

