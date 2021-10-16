First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. CSFB lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.72. The stock has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

