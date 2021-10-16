First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.44

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.44 and traded as low as C$44.98. First National Financial shares last traded at C$45.69, with a volume of 32,762 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.44.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

