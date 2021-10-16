First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the September 15th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

