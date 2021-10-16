First Foundation Advisors Has $2.80 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 198,419 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 18,875,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

