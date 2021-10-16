First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.