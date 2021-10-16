First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Acquires 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell acquired 107,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,171,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.

Shares of First Cobalt stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. First Cobalt Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 25.59 and a quick ratio of 24.84.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

