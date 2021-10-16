First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Acquires 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell acquired 107,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,171,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.
Shares of First Cobalt stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. First Cobalt Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 25.59 and a quick ratio of 24.84.
About First Cobalt
