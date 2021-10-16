First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

