Financial Partners Group Inc Has $200,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

INTC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,223,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,938. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

