Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

FRRVY traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

