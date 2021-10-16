Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $805,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of RACE opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

