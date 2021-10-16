FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

FNHC opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedNat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FedNat by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

