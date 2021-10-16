FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

