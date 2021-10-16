Family Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 383,284 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

