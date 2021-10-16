Family Management Corp Invests $363,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,435,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,772 shares of company stock worth $2,994,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 260,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.