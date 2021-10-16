Family Management Corp Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Splunk by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 197.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 12.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 1,319,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,528. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

