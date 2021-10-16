Family Management Corp Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 625,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 120.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after buying an additional 579,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.