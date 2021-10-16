F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

