Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

