Expanse (EXP) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $40,654.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

