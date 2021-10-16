eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,741,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,781,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00.

EXPI opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

