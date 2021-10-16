ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

