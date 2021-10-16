Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 47,500 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,185. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

