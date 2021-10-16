EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $8.30 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 181.03%.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

