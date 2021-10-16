Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Evolus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 348,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,832. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

