Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $29,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $5,820,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

