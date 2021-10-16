Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

EVTZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.