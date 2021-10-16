Evercore ISI Trims Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Price to $299.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.28 on Thursday. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 637.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 14.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

