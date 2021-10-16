European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54). 76,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 261,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($10.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 834.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 776.33. The company has a market cap of £854.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.24%. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.