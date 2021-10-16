Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

