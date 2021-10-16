EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.23. EuroDry has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

